Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has joined the league of her industry colleagues to put pen to paper as she has just signed new deal.
Nollywood Actress, Dayo Amusa Signs New Deal with Hypo
Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has joined the league of her industry colleagues to put pen to paper as she has just signed new deal.
The actress is now the brand ambassador for popular stain removal Hypo and she will be the ace of brand for some couple of months.
It is a dream come through as it has been part of the things she has wished for and finally one has pulled through.