BBN Star, Vandora Celebrates Colleagues Birthday without bra

Some of the Former Big Brother Naija Housemates, have chosen to trend through social media as the constantly throw jibes at each other for those that have bitter feelings though as for Vanessa Williams aka Vandora and Kay Brulé, they are rolling silently.

The two have been having a good time together as they did not allow their friendship to end just in the show thereby taking it out.

Even though nobody saw their closeness coming, they have been silent about their closeness while they enjoy the moment.

Kay Brule turned a year older recently and Vandora had to celebrate him in her own style by stepping out with him without bra but not without letting him know how much she loves him.