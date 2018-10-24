Be A Girl Awards 300 Girls in Ketu South Municipality onInternational Day of the Girl Child

As part of celebrations to mark the international day of the girl child, Avance Media, under the auspices of its flagship project, Be A Girl has awarded 276 girls in the Ketu South Municipal of the Volta Region for excelling in Academics, leadership and extra-curricular activities.

The awards which were conferred by the Project Lead, Jennifer Quarshie with support from Prince Akpah, Felix Gborglah Korku and Joseph Zorglo Atsu saw in attendance parents, teachers, headmasters & Headmistresses of institutions among others.

Schools awarded include; Three Town SHS, Amazing Love JHS & SHS, Amazing Love Primary School, Blekusu Mina A.M.E Zion Basic School, Adina Basic School, Amutinu Basic School, Volta Gospel Preparatory, Divine Favour Academy , Blekusu RC Basic School, Agavedzi AME ZION Basic School, Denu RC Basic School and Hedzranawo AME ZION Basic School.

Speaking to the girls, Jennifer Quarshie encouraged the awardees to continue their individual pursuits to excel at everything they are good at. She concluded by telling them they can be girls and achieve anything they wish.

Be a Girl is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of leading rating & PR firm, Avance Media focused on inspiring and empowering young girls whose dazzling academic and extra-curricular endeavours are recognised by their schools.

800 students have so far benefited from the Be A Girl award scheme instigated by Avance Media 5 years ago with an outreach of over 20,000 students across Ghana.