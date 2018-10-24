Actress, Faithia Williams Defends Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Love Rumour

The love rumour between singers Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, is seriously leaving many confused considering the age difference between them.

Well, all in the name of entertainment, Wizkid has just released a new musical video titled ‘FEVER,’ and he featured his rumoured lover, Tiwa on this one.

It might be a musical video but the chemistry between them is so strong as they were all over each other in the video leaving their fans to keep talking.

Actress, Faithia Williams could not ignore the video as she is lend her voice about the two celebrities, “Omo mi, tiwasavage on this...gave it her all. The chemistry is so believable; that is what art is about. Making make-believe seems like what you should believe. #fever video out.”