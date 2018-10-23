Continue Making other People Lives your priority…IK Ogonna’s Wife

The rumoured failed marriage of handsome Nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna with his Columbian wife, Sonia, is still spreading like wild fire and many awaits the response by the onetime two love birds.

For IK, he is busy enjoying all the buzz associated with his marriage while he continues to read all the things that being written about him and his ‘ex-wife.’

Sonia has chosen to warn those medling into her life to divert their attention to something productive rather than scrolling through the internet trying to know what does not exist.

According to her, “Don’t allow your data finish on blogs. There is something waaay better then imaginary world u created for yourselves, it’s called “real life” and something called “your life” and facing it can be super fun and exciting. Trust me, I talk from experience I’m really not bothered, if u like continue making order people’s lives a priority, but remember nothing is more classy then minding ya own business.”