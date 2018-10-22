Ghanaian singer Ben Brako explains Reasons Behind Semi-nude Photos

Veteran Ghanaian singer, Ben Brako just some few days back, posted semi-nude photos of himself and his wife on social media.

The photo, which shows the couple hugging, was however received with mixed reactions by sections of the public.

The photo was captioned: “To Kofi Nyaako, and others who only see this as titillation and unclothedness instead of the beauty, artistry and African high culture that it truly represents, this is for you as well.”

However, after receiving several backlashes, the 66-year-old musician posted an explanation for the photo.

“Seems some people have not followed the sequence of events that led to me posting a picture of me and my wife in an intimate pose. "First I posted a beautiful picture of my wife in a classy traditional pose.

“Somebody suggested that I was like exploiting the feminism of my wife, and that I should post a shot of myself in a similar setting. I obliged only because I wanted it known that I'm comfortable in myself to project images that reflect my heritage in a tasty setting.

"Let me be clear. In an era where we're so mixed up in our mentality that we accept English as our national language, where our national anthem is an English song with English lyrics, where our people are obliged to dress like foreigners to work and play, it is important that someone stands up to declare that our heritage and culture have an important place in our national discourse and should have the pride of place in our lives.

"This I'm doing in my own unobtrusive way which I'm very comfortable with. If even one young person gets inspired by this it would have been worthwhile. I have always loved natural poses a la Baya album photo.

“I as an African man of Ghanaian descent am portraying myself in a way I'm comfortable and happy with. If you are not happy with that, fine. Don't go take a flying jump, but if you did I would not stop you."