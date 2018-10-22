Nigerian singers, Yemi Alade, Flavour are kind of cooking something together as they were recently spotted hanging out together.
Singer, Flavour with Yemi Alade Show off their Chest as they Hangout (photos)
The two have been well in the Nigerian music industry which is constantly boasting of great talents every day yet they have been able to remain relevant through their style of music.
Let’s just seat and watch what is about to unfold as these duo pair up to serve Nigerians with great tunes.