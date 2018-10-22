modernghana logo

57 minutes ago

Actress, Ada Afoluwake Ogunkeye Exposes her Bride Price in Public Event

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nigerian Actress cum voice-over artist, Producer, radio & television host, Ada Afoluwake Ogunkeye, has left her fans lips wide open after she shared her steaming photos online.

Ada stepped out for the premiere of the movie ‘KING OF BOYS,’ and she decided to murder the Black carpet by revealing the things she has been hiding underneath her bra.

Her outfit was cool but sad that she had to expose things that are meant for her hubby and baby all in the name of fashion.

