Nollywood Actor, Ik Ogbonna Single, Takes off Wedding Ring

From all rumours making the rounds about Nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna’s marriage things might actually turn out to be true that his marriage to his Columbian wife, Sonia, has failed.

Rumours began making the rounds some weeks back that the two love birds who for some years painted the social media green with their love life, have gone their separate ways with Ik’s wife leaving for her home country with their son, Ace.

Even though the two have chosen not to talk about their union in public, they seems to be feeding the social media community with some little proofs as the two no longer have their wedding band on their fingers.