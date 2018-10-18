Actor, Adinma Somadina Bows out from NYSC, Now a Graduate

It was not an easy journey for Nollywood actor, Adinma Somadina, who started his acting career when he was almost 6 and has been able to remain relevant till date.

The young actor is well popular for his crafty attitudes in movies and also good in crying roles which has seen him featured in uncountable movies.

He never allowed acting take the better part of him as he also managed his way to create time to study and today he is a proud graduate as he has just completed his NYSC in Nigeria.