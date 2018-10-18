modernghana logo

Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
46 minutes ago

Singer, Benita Okojie Cleberates Son as he Turns one

Singer, Benita Okojie, has so grown that she is not just happily married but also enjoying her home with her loving hubby who has constantly ensured that she never lacks.

Being a mother is not an easy ride but seeing her baby grow to become a year older gives her great happiness knowing that she is on the right track.

Benny’s son turned a year older recently and she could not hide her happiness seeing the hand of God in her family in general and still counting.

