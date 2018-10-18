I miss Being Skinny…Actress, Princess Shyngle

When it comes to having those killer curves and skinny body one is yet to see someone who is in competition with Popular Gambian crossover actress, Princess Shyngle.

Her kind of body has left many speechless and wondering what she went through to have such skinny shape and the energy involved.

While many will wish her to have a nicely shaped body, some are feeling sorry for her with best reasons known to them but for her, it’s her life and she is cool with it.

The actress feels she has added so much weigh as she recently shared that she will wish to go back to being skinny which will see her weighing 65kg.

According to her, “I need to go back to this, I miss being skinny weight loss journey loading going back to 65kg”