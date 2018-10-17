After Marriage, Hubby has Been Fixing Everything Around Me…Actress, Bukola Arugba

Popular Yoruba actress, Bukola Arugba, has continued to prove many wrong who believe that there is no true love especially among celebrities.

It is accepted that celebrities are exposed to a lot when it comes to the opposite sex and sometime, it tends to affect their marriage for those that are married or relationship with the point that not all of them are able to sustain their union due to this.

For Bukola, love has been one of the best thing that has happened to her and she will never take it for granted because her hubby, actor, Damola Adetunji, sure knows how to fix a lot of things around her.

The two love birds don’t fail to share their love journey with friends just to motivate someone out there that real love still exist and recently, Bukola had to share with fans how she met her man while on movie set together.

According to her, “First thing he did the very first time we met on set... We played husband and wife... We were given same lace to wear and I couldn't just fix, nor fit properly in the cloth, suddenly someone came behind and started helping out with stitches, leaving the Costumier in awe, thank God I was covered... Little did I know he was stylishly passing a message, tot he was just being a good colleague, since then he has being fixing everything and anything fixable ... Very good-bad guy i love u forever Oko bukola.”