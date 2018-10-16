BURNA BOY WINS BIG AT THE 2018 AFRICAN MUZIK MAGAZINE AWARDS

Burna Boy has continued to rack up a slew of achievements this year, improving his craft and establishing himself as a force to reckon with in the afrobeats industry.

Since the release of the ‘Outside’ album, which topped many music charts, the afro-fusion artiste has continued to push himself and exceed expectations. Earlier this year, the Life on the Outside US tour took him to eight cities in the United States, and proved to be a huge success. Burna Boy followed that up with collaborations and new releases, which were instant hits, and a Life on the Outside UK tour of which the highlight was his sold-out concert at the 02 Arena, Brixton. He also received a plaque from the Academy Music Group for a sold out and safe concert, launched a limited edition line of cereal, and was listed as one of two Nigerian artistes on Spotify’s new Afro Hub.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Burna Boy recently bagged the award for ‘Best African Dancehall/Reggae Act’ at the 2018 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA). It wouldn’t be so far-fetched to say this has been Burna Boy’s year, and it’s exciting to watch this artiste continue to redefine what it means to be a performing artiste both at home and abroad.