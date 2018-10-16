Actress, Christabel Ekeh Building Good Reputation After nude Photos Scandal

Actress, Christabel Ekeh, seems to have been enjoying her low profile style of life and that is because she does not want people to see her in the wrong light.

The actress has been maintaining a low profile but that does not mean she does not associate but after being trailed with some scandals several months back, she has been able to brace up and toll the part of salvation which she has been building.

Her new found love for Christ has not stopped her from slaying in lovely outfits and for her, it’s all about looking good for herself and what she stands for.