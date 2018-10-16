Actress, Mercy Johnson Celebrates Son as He Turns 4

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, is a proud mother of three lovely kids and she cannot hide the joy that comes with the celebration and joy the children bring to her.

The actress was filled with joy recently when he son turned 4 years of age and she had to ensure she got one of the prettiest cake for him to celebrate his day.

Being a loving and caring mother that she is, the actress took out time to celebrate her little man with some lovely messages; “sons are anchors of a mother's Life. A mother gives her hand to a son for a while but she presents him her Heart for life. My Henry was 4 yesterday and yes, my show started yesterday too....HBD to mummy's Hero.”