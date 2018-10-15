Cost of Diesel, Electricity can Plunge Farmers into debt…Actor, John Dumelo

Handsome Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, is not just doing fine as an actor but also as a farmer as he has begun harvesting some of his plantations for the market.

The actor turned farmer just like every other farmer is also faced with some challenges which he has tried at improvising on what is made available to him but that does not mean that planting for him has been that smooth.

Recently sharing some of the challenges he goes through, he stated that the cost of diesel and electricity can throw farmers into huge debt but pointed out that Solar irrigation can work if and only if the prices are reduced for the ordinary farmer to afford.

In his words, “I’m a farmer and yes, the diesel and electricity costs can plunge farmers into debt. Solar irrigation can work if and only if the prices are reduced for the ordinary farmer to afford.”