Over the weekend, Yoruba actor, Kayode Adebayo, could not hide his joy for his lovely daughter, Michelle, who turned a year older.
Yoruba actor, Kayode Adebayo celebrates Daughter as She Turns One
The actor became popular via social media due to his controversial videos where he keeps starring at ladies backside.
The actor was filled with joy seeing the guests that turned up for his daughter’s celebration and he could not help it but share stunning photos to celebrate them.