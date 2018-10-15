modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Church Services Are Simply Canaanite Entertainment!!—letter To Eric In Ghan...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
57 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Yoruba actor, Kayode Adebayo celebrates Daughter as She Turns One

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Yoruba actor, Kayode Adebayo celebrates Daughter as She Turns One

Over the weekend, Yoruba actor, Kayode Adebayo, could not hide his joy for his lovely daughter, Michelle, who turned a year older.

The actor became popular via social media due to his controversial videos where he keeps starring at ladies backside.

The actor was filled with joy seeing the guests that turned up for his daughter’s celebration and he could not help it but share stunning photos to celebrate them.

10152018104731 michelle 3

10152018104731 michelle 1

10152018104731 michelle 2

10152018104731 michelle 4

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Never do wells always kick against new programmes based on well calculated plans.

By: Adwoa Ayamba quot-img-1
body-container-line