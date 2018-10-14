Omoniye lesley faith, Nigeria Female welder Mark Birthday With Cute Photos

modernghana logo

Nigerian Female welder, Omoniye lesley faith stuns in magnificent photo shoot to mark her birthday.

Flaunting her flawless skin, the Founder Faomoly Concept dazzled in a soft Facebeat that framed out her entire face.

Founder, Faomoly Concept, Miss Omoniye lesley faith, is on her way to building a business empire. Already, her company is the toast of customers far and near, seeking fast, convenient and cost-effective experience of her work.

The gorgeous entrepreneur who is known for her luxurious & sophisticated lifestyle took fashion/beauty to the next level as she donned lovely costumes for a recent photoshoot to mark the special day.

Apart Omoniye lesley faith being a successful Welder, she is also the founder of Omoniye faith Foundation. A non governmental organization that provide basic needs for the less privileged in the society.

10142018122950 23041q5dcx img 7318

10142018122950 0f72ym3xxs img 7319

10142018122953 0h830n4ayt img 7320

10142018122954 m6htl8w331 img 7321

10142018122957 vaqdthgtsn img 7324

10142018122959 0e72ylkxwr img 7325

