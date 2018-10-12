Actress, Uzo Osimkpa Bids Father Farewell as he is Laid to rest

Nollywood actress, Uzo Osimkpa, cannot hold back her tears as her late beloved father will be laid to mother earth at his home town in Abia state.

The late Luke Osimkpa, died on August 2018, after a brief illness thereby throwing the family into serious mourning and weeping as they battled to save his life.

Since the death of Mr Osimkpa, Uzo and her family members have been busy make plans for the burial arrangement which has since begun.