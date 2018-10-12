Yoruba actress, Funmi Awelewa, is not a new name when it comes to acting and the actress has been able to pitch a good tent in the Yoruba movies industry and...
Yoruba actress, Funmi Awelewa turns a Year Older, Shares Stunning Photos
Yoruba actress, Funmi Awelewa, is not a new name when it comes to acting and the actress has been able to pitch a good tent in the Yoruba movies industry and doing fine.
Well, it’s her birthday and the pretty actress cannot keep calm as she has flooded her timeline with stunning photos celebrating her day.