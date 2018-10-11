Mike Bamiloye with wife Celebrates 30th year Wedding Anniversary

When it comes to movie production in Nigeria, one cannot do without mentioning popular gospel movie production company, Mount Zion Movies.

The production outfit which is managed by one of Nigeria’s most respected couple and family, Mike and Gloria Bamiloye, has seen them use their movies to impact lives cutting across all spheres of life.

God has been blessing the family and he has not stopped his works in their lives not just in business alone as the power couple recently celebrated their 30th year wedding anniversary.

Staying in marriage this long is not a child’s play yet they have been able to remain faithful to each other and never a day have they recorded bad name in the media all through.