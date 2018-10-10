Actress, Regina Daniels Ready to Fall in Love as She Turns 18

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels is officially 18years of age and already making millions through acting all thanks to God and her mother who have been there for her.

The young actress has been one who has featured in countless movies and has continued to grace various movie location even as she is also schooling.

Regina like some of her industry colleagues has not escaped the axe that comes with being a celebrity as some buzz have been created around her personality.

Well, now that she has turned 18, she can now fall in love and also be eligible to vote in the upcoming 2019 elections too.