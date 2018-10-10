Actor, Femi Adebayo Celebrates 2nd Year Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, was recently proud enough to join some of his colleagues in celebrating wedding anniversary.

The actor who was once married and divorced some years back was able to find true love in the hands of another lady whom he has already spent two years with and still counting.

Sharing their happy moments together as their marriage clocks 2years he wrote, “My official and legal union to my better half is 2 years Today! It's been 2 years of undiluted happiness, 2 years of best friendship, 2 years of sweet romance, 2 years of best career criticism, 2 years of better looks, 2 years of unquantifiable blessings, 2 years of whatever good thing we can think of in life. Thank you God, thank you Aduke, I'm always happy to say this and I actually say it countless times "....I LOVE YOU OMOTAYO" coming to this world again, my special request from God is to have you alone again as my life partner.. No one can have a better partner like I do... Thank you for coming into my life and I experience impeccable positive change!”