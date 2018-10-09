I Acquired my Mansion through Hard work…Actress, Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is currently fuming about various rumours going about he recently acquired mansion.

The actress stated that the house was gotten by her through her hard work and not the senseless talk’s people are saying about her.

In her words, “This house you see in this picture was bought with my hard work and God's grace (not that I owe y'all an explanation)........since you have taken it upon yourselves to be in my business, pls employ a very good private investigator, a pastor, an Alfa or a Babalawo to help you in further investigations....so you won't be peddling stupid rumours that has no iota of truth in it!....let me quickly warn you that more is coming oh!!! Because something HUGE is cooking. I am just getting started.”