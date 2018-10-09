NGO empowers vulnerable, less privileged women in FCT

Hepsibah Mommies Initiative, a humanitarian NGO, on Monday provided entrepreneurial training and start-up capital for indigent single mothers and widows in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the women were empowered at the 2018 annual conference and fundraising event for of the NGO tagged: “Rising from Our Ashes” held in Abuja.

The NGO gave micro business grants and other incentives to widows and vulnerable women drawn from different rural settlements in the territory.

Mrs Violet Olalekan-Alabi, the founder of the organisation said that the gesture was in line with the group’s core values of providing and empowering single mothers and widows in rural areas.

“In line with our vision, we are here to have this category of women trained and empowered to improve their livelihood and that of their children.

“We have observed that most homes are run by these single mothers and widows, especially in the rural communities, and many of them earn little or nothing as income to meet their needs.

“Although, we are committed to providing assistance to single mothers in all categories, widows in rural areas need empowerment and succor,” she said.

Mrs Naomi Osemedua, Founder of ‘Women with Stories’ and speaker at the event, urged the women to be prudent in investing the capital they were given in order for their business to grow as entrepreneurs.

She called on philantropists, corporate organisations and Nigerians of goodwill to identify with the NGO in providing succor for widows and other vulnerable women.

“I urged these beneficiaries to properly manage what has been given to them today for them to grow their businesses and remain economically independent, even as single mothers.

“We also called on well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with this movement because when women are economically empowered, the society will be better for it,” she said.

Mrs Patience Isaac, a widow and mother of three, who was given fund for her accommodation, besides business capital, expressed gratitude to the NGO.

“I was living in an uncompleted building until Hepsibah Mommies came to my rescue, gave me business capital, and has also promised to pay my child’s school fees,” she explained.

Besides the financial empowerment and business training, the conference also featured social interactions and sensitisation on healthy lifestyle and relationships.

Seasoned resource persons spoke to the women on effective parenting, income generation and the need to be self-reliant economically, amongst other activities.