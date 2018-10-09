Nollywood actress Queeneth Agbor puts boobs on display in Newbirthday shoot

Queeneth Agbor turned a year older today and to celebrate the memorable day, the glamorous thespian shared some incredibly classy photos which did justice to her reaffirmed gorgeousness.

Vulnerably beautiful, delicate and yet provocative, Queeneth, slays minds in this shoot putting her natural assets on display.

The Calabar born actress is a promising talent that is fast eating into people’s hearts both with her talent and beauty. Little wonder she’s called paragon of beauty.

2018 has been one of her best year ever as she featured in over 10movies.