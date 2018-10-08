It’s an Abomination to ask Ojukwu’s wife to Contest in primaries…Yul Edochie

Everyone is entitled to their opinion and for Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, he is ever ready to speak his mind no matter who it hurts.

The actor recently felt bad when he All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), which was formed by late Ojukwu, had to ask his wife to contest for primaries which is the same way done by other political parties.

Yul in his opinion believes that Ojukwu’s wife is supposed to be given an automatic ticket to contest rather than being subjected to primaries which according to the actor is an abomination.

According to him, “It's an insult to the entire Igbo race & to the Great Ojukwu who fought for the wellbeing of Ndi Igbo, same man who formed APGA, for his wife to be subjected to primaries & even announce that she lost. ABOMINATION! Automatic ticket should be given to her.”