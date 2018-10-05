modernghana logo

33 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Nollywood Actress, Lola Magret Spotted with Omowunmi Ajiboye

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Popular Yoruba actress, Lola Magret, might be missing from the big screen but that does not mean she is no longer an actress.

Since coming out an alleged fraudulent case she was involved in some months back in the US, the actress has chosen to maintain a low profile for a while.

Although, she still keeps tab with her colleagues and some who live around her have been paying her a visit to know how she is faring.

She is due to return to location soon and her fans who love her genuinely cannot wait to have her back on set as she was recently spotted with actress, Omowunmi Ajiboye.

