OAP, Ik Osakioduwa Celebrates 10 years Anniversary with Wife

Popular event compere and on-air-personality, Ik Osakioduwa, is truly elated as God has guided his home and enable him to scale through the huddles that comes with marriage and they have been waxing stronger by the day.

It’s about 10years since the two love birds accepted to spend the rest of their lives together and they can boldly say they have not regretted making the decision.

IK is filled with joy to celebrate his 10th year wedding anniversary with his pretty wife and he’s got some messages for her.

In his words, “Over the last 10years kidskulture we’ve crossed so many major milestones together like having our first child, birthing businesses & buying our first home. I’ve loved my life more since you’ve been in it. And I look forward to every new day, week, month & year knowing that when I look to my side you’ll be right there. Happy anniversary to us hon.”