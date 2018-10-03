modernghana logo

38 minutes ago | Couples/Break-ups

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actor, Ibrahim Chatta Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary with Wife

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, is doing well both as an actor and producer and the unique part is that the actor is now loving a very private like lifestyle.

The actor or a long time chose to keep a whole lot about himself very private especially his union and it has been working well for him.

God has continued to bless him that he could that hide how God has blessed his marital journey so far for two years and still counting.

The actor’s marriage to his pretty wife, Olaide Aisha, has clocked its second year and the actor hopes to spend many more years together with his woman.

