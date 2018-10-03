Actor, Uche Ndigwe Celebrates Father as he Turns 76

Nollywood actor, Uche Ndigwe, is currently happy that his father is alive to reap the fruit of his labour as the man turns a year older.

It is in fact a double celebration for the family as Pa Ndigwe not only turns 76 but will also be celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary with his lovely wife.

Sharing the good news, the actor, “Hip hip hip hurrayyyyyy....pls join my family to celebrate the best dad in d whole wide world...As he turns 76 today we wish him many more years in good health of mind and body ...We are proud of u and mumsy as u also celebrate ur 50th year anniversary dis month...we wish u many more years together...Have a nice day.”