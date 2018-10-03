Amosun commissions Gateway Polytechnic Apps devt. Centre

Determined to ensure that Nigerian youths explore the opportunities that abound in the information, Communication and technology sector, Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun has commissioned the Gateway ICT Polytechnic apps development centre.

The centre which focuses in software and mobile application developments was commissioned at the 2nd Convocation Ceremony of the institution.

Representing the governor, Commissioner for Education, Modupe Mujota said the government will work to ensure the institution partners with global players on sustainable development in apps development.

Her words " I am looking forward to a lot of creativity, we are also going to be trying to connect the school with global players, who knows the likes of Google and a lot may take a look at what we are doing here, but indeed is a great work"

Speaking on what necessitated the centre, Rector Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Dr. Isaiah Oyeyinka said the aim is to train undergraduates that will be independent, imbibe the entrepreneurial spirit and be self-sustaining in a country that is relatively dependent on oil.

His words, "not only that we will train people on apps development, we will also do technology incubation, we will nourish their company to grow before we release them to the society. We took the cue from places like America where they incubate their technology and that is why you see great things coming forward from such a place.

Dr. Oyeyinka said the polytechnic is committed to continue in its determination to provide qualitative programmes in Engineering, Science and Technology, ICT within the mandate of the National Policy on Education and subject to regulations of the National Board for Technical Education.