modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Open Letter To A Dude (anthony) In The Usa—concerning Bloodlines And Ancest...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
44 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Ghanaian Fashion Influencer, Nana Addo Wows Guest at Miss Malaika 2018

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Ghanaian Fashion Influencer, Nana Addo Wows Guest at Miss Malaika 2018

Ghanaian Fashion Influencer cum actress, Nana Akua Addo, recently left many jaws wide open as she stepped out in a stunning outfit that almost exposed some parts of her body.

Well, she needed to show how good she is with her dressing as she was one of the judges at the Miss Malaika 2018 event in Ghana.

102201895636 nana addo 1

102201895638 nana addo 2

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1‘Change and growth take place when a person has risked himself and dares to become involved with experimenting with his own life.’

By: Herbert Otto quot-img-1
body-container-line