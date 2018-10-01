“To live a simple life is very difficult especially when you don't have the right people around you”By: ― Chief-Icons Rashid
“To live a simple life is very difficult especially when you don't have the right people around you”By: ― Chief-Icons Rashid
Actress, Abimbola Thomas Celebrates Birthday with Expensive Drink (photos)
Popular Yoruba actress, Abimbola Idowu Thomas, recently turned a year older and the actress could not hide her joy for surviving through all the storms that comes with life.
She is blessed with a charming son and a god career with business by the side to provide strong support.
Bimbo is also blessed with a good man that understands her and has accepted her flaws while they continue to build their home together as she keeps things about herself in private.