modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Open Letter To A Dude (anthony) In The Usa—concerning Bloodlines And Ancest...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
16 minutes ago | Celebrities Birthday

Actress, Abimbola Thomas Celebrates Birthday with Expensive Drink (photos)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actress, Abimbola Thomas Celebrates Birthday with Expensive Drink (photos)

Popular Yoruba actress, Abimbola Idowu Thomas, recently turned a year older and the actress could not hide her joy for surviving through all the storms that comes with life.

She is blessed with a charming son and a god career with business by the side to provide strong support.

Bimbo is also blessed with a good man that understands her and has accepted her flaws while they continue to build their home together as she keeps things about herself in private.

1012018105140 bimbo 3

1012018105141 bimbo 1

1012018105141 bimbo 2

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1“To live a simple life is very difficult especially when you don't have the right people around you”

By: ― Chief-Icons Rashid quot-img-1
body-container-line