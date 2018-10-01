Stunning Photos of Comedian, Seyi Law’s Daughter, Tiwa

Comedian, Seyi Law, is ended his month of September in joy seeing his pretty daughter, Tiwa, becoming a year older and constantly bringing joy to the family.

The comedian has had his own fair share of family challenges but the grace of God is what has kept him going and winning.

His daughter, Tiwa turned 2 years of age and he cannot keep calm because many have called her various names and even body shamed her yet she is the pride of her parents and the apple of God’s eye.