Nigerian Beauty Queen Awards scholarships to 5 pupils through her foundation

5 students of Primary and post Primary Schools in Railway line/Whitesand, Badia East, Ijora Lagos have received a 3 years scholarship from Jennifer Okorie Foundation.

This is part of the NGO's goals to help young Africans actualise their goals through basic education in line with the SDG goals.

Destiny Tunde Joel, Jennifer Benjamin, Stanley Ogboro, Akinbami Favour, and Nifemi Adewale were the recipients of the scholarship.

The foundation presented the scholarship award to them after a detailed scrutiny of their intelligence and financial need during the Foundation's 'Becoming You Outreach' in Lagos.

The scholarship would see the tuition of these students provided for by the Foundation for the next three years.

Jennifer Okorie Foundation led by her founder and CEO, Jennifer Okorie did not stop at the scholarship presentation, as they gave out over 100 school bags, 50 maths set, 500 pencils, 1000 Exercise books, 500 erasers, 500 sharpener and other Education materials to students in the suburb area of Railway line/Whitesand, Badia East, Ijora Lagos.

The Foundation also fed over 500 kids on the streets of Railway line/Whitesand, Badia East, Ijora During the just concluded 'Becoming You' outreach in Lagos.

Becoming You, an educational project of the foundation was unveiled in March, and is expected to cut across all the geopolitical zones of Nigeria.