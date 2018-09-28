modernghana logo

A Holy Bloodline Or Ancestry: The Number One Prerequisite To Fellowshipping...
Yoruba Actress, Shebaby Shares Photos of herself Smoking ‘Hard’

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Pretty Nollywood actress, Seyi Ariyo better known as Shebaby, is not in the entertainment industry to please anyone but herself and as such, she is doing everything she can to make herself happy.

The actress decided to create some controversies with her pictures where she had a photo shoot of herself smoking.

Well, she might have chosen to create controversies but that does not mean that she is a replica of the photo but only trying to tell a story with it.

