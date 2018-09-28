modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Nollywood Fashion

Nollywood Actress, Queeneth Hilbert, Steps out in Sexy Agbada

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
It is the season of the Agbada gang and lots of Nigerian celebrities are not joking when it comes to fashion like Nollywood actress, Queeneth Hilbert.

It is not funny anymore as some of the ladies are now giving men a tough run for their money as they are really tasking their fashion designers to come up with great outfits.

928201844117 queen 1

928201844117 queen 2

