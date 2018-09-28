Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko Sacrifices her Hair for ‘PRIVATE PART’ Role

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has further proven to many that she is not after the money that comes with acting but has strong passion for the creative industry.

The actress left many speechless when she allowed her hair to be shaved off totally all for a movie role in which she is playing the lead role.

Like the saying, “the beauty of a woman lies in her hair,” and for the actress, it was about sacrifice just to bring out the best in the script in the movie ‘PRIVATE PART’ which is produced by actor, Ernest Obi.

Definitely shaving off the hair will surely come with a price and she accepted the offer that came with it aside the storyline.