Gospel Singer, Joe Praize all Smiles as he Steps out with Baby

Popular Gospel singer, Joe Praize, still cannot hide the joy that comes with the fact that he has become a father and will be join his colleagues to celebrate father’s Day soon.

Since welcoming his cute baby some weeks back, the singer has further proven to his wife that aside being that romantic hubby, he can also care for babies.

He has tried at ensuring that he is there to support his wife as he cuddles the baby to sleep while his wife tries to clean the house and tidy up the baby things.

They both stepped out together filled with joy knowing that God’s blessings in their lives has taken another dimension.