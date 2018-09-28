Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph Becomes Brand Ambassador  

Pretty Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has joined the league of celebrities to land various endorsement deals this year and she will be glad that the year is ending in a good way for her.

She has waited this long and she truly deserves the deal that came her way as she was recently unveiled the brand ambassador for Nogle Travels.

The actress was filled with smiles when putting pen to paper as she signed the official document which will see her project the image of the brand for some period of time.