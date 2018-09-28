Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo Signs Multi-million Naira Deal

It’s a big season for handsome Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, as he has just hit another mega deal with a property company.

The actor recently smiled to the bank after putting pen to paper to become the face of Kings Intercontinental Homes & Properties.

Filled with smiles, the actor appreciated the His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Company MD/CEO Aare. (Engr.) Leke Adebesin for believing in him while he hopes to attract top personalities to the brand.

In his words, “Big thanks to the chairman, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Company MD/CEO Aare. (Engr.) Leke Adebesin for believing in me and assuring the prospective subscribers of good and reliable properties from the organization. Thanks Kings Intercontinental homes & properties. I am delighted to embark on this journey as your brand ambassador.”