Nigerian Economy Cannot Provide High Luxuries for Actors…Joke Silva Warns

Legendary Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has joined some of her colleagues to share the secret about the wealth of some Nigerian celebrities especially those in Nollywood.

The actress in an interview with Genevieve magazine warned that people should not be carried away by what they their favourite celebrities do and the kind of life they live.

Joke stressed that some of them have other businesses they are doing to add to acting which is what makes them look good and ravishing the way they as the money in acting will never bring the luxury they have.

According to her, “Don’t be deceived by what goes on social media. Obviously there is something else such actors are doing, perhaps other businesses to shore up their income. The reality is that on the earning capacity of an actor in Nigeria, you cannot have that sort of lifestyle in this economy. Yes part of our industry is to have glamour but also the other part is to have reality”.