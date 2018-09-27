Nollywood actress, Joyce Kalu, is a year older and the actress cannot keep calm as she appreciated God for sparing her life to continually see each year that...
Nollywood Actress, Joyce Kalu is a Year older
Nollywood actress, Joyce Kalu, is a year older and the actress cannot keep calm as she appreciated God for sparing her life to continually see each year that passes by.
Even at her aging gracefully, she does not look it as she tries to compete with young ones in the market with some cool pretty looks.