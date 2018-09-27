modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Holy Bloodline Or Ancestry: The Number One Prerequisite To Fellowshipping...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
56 minutes ago | Celebrity

Actress, Mercy Johnson Flaunts Banging Body in public

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actress, Mercy Johnson Flaunts Banging Body in public

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, is doing everything possible to ensure that she remains sexy and still in the market so as not to allow other ladies have any little way.

Seeing her sexy looks, no one will believe that she is a mother of three children and still planning to have another anytime soon.

The actress has not allowed busy schedule to take part of her time as she creates time to remain fit and the outcome is awesome as she now has flat tummy with good body shape.

No wonder her hubby, Prince Odi Okojie, cannot take his eyes off her banging body which she likes putting on display.

9272018114053 mercy j 1

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1I would not like to SLEEP with someone who is more CRAZIER then me.

By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa quot-img-1
body-container-line