Super Eagles player, Dickson Nwakaeme Welcomes Baby Girl

Super Eagles player, Dickson Nwakaeme, cannot hide the much joy God has continued bringing into his family and career as he continues to smile with another good news hitting his door step.

The player who recently signed for a new club about a month ago, is now a proud father of two as he has just welcomed a lovely baby girl with his wife.

Dickson is still filled with smiles seeing how God’s blessings have been sufficient for him and still counting while he continues to grow his dynasty.