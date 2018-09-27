Actor, Bigvai Jokotoye Survives Fatal Accident

Nollywood actor, Bigvai Jokotoye, is currently thanking God for his life after he survive a car accident recently which would have claimed his life.

The actor was dumb founded seeing how he worked out of the wrecked car thinking how it would have been and God bringing him out.

Bigvai has been based in the US for a while now with his family and he has not stopped acting as he shuttles between Nigeria and the US.