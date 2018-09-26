COSON MOURNS Late EFE KIMONO 

Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) has expressed utter shock at the news of the demise of Efe Kimono, the beloved wife of the recently departed rub – a – dub master, Ras Kimono.

Speaking from COSON House in Ikeja, Lagos State, COSON Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji said “I am totally devastated at such news. Efe was a special kind of woman and only few Nigerian women have made the kind of impression she made on me during her lifetime. Just recently we were all together in Lagos, Asaba and Onicha Olona to pay our last respects to her husband, Ras Kimono who also was my close friend and brother, and Efe did everything humanly possible to make sure Kimono was buried like a King. Efe was different, she will be missed greatly. Efe was loved by all of us at COSON: the Board, the management and the members. She was considered one of us and did infact represent Ras Kimono on the Board whenever he was out of the country and contributed immensely to the progress COSON has made. In her own right, she was a great singer.’’ Also speaking, COSON General Manager, Chinedu Chukwuji described the late Efe Okedi as a passionate believer in the COSON dream, with her death coming as a big blow to the music industry.

He said: “Efe Kimono had a passion for the industry that is difficult to explain. At COSON events, Efe was always present, and her belief in a thriving industry was unparalleled. Efe was not only passionate, she was incredibly brilliant. On behalf of the Board, management, and members of staff, we console with the family and friends and pray that God gives them the strength to bear such irreplaceable loss.”