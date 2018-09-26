Actress, Funke Adesiyan Indicates Interest again in Oyo Politics

While others seat back to complain about the government of the day, Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, is keen on making a change.

The actress has once again indicated her interest at the Oyo state House of Assembly under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

It would be recalled that the actress had once made an attempt in the same state but did not succeed and she has not allowed that affect her interest the second time.