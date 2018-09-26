modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Holy Bloodline Or Ancestry: The Number One Prerequisite To Fellowshipping...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
37 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Actress, Funke Adesiyan Indicates Interest again in Oyo Politics

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actress, Funke Adesiyan Indicates Interest again in Oyo Politics

While others seat back to complain about the government of the day, Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, is keen on making a change.

The actress has once again indicated her interest at the Oyo state House of Assembly under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

It would be recalled that the actress had once made an attempt in the same state but did not succeed and she has not allowed that affect her interest the second time.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1NOT SEEN IS UNBELIEVING BUT SEEING IS BELIEVING.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D quot-img-1
body-container-line